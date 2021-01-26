Peanut is your typical friendly, easy-going, kitten-active orange tabby male kitten that was born in June 2020. He plays with interactive toys or by himself with mice and balls when not watching the birds at the window. His purr can be heard as soon as he comes in contact with trusted people. Peanut watches at the window for you, greets you at the door, ankle rubs, enjoys petting plus brushing, and periodically talks to you. He is on the dominant side with other cats, hasn’t met dogs or kids, but if they are respectful he should be fine. This smart boy tolerates being picked up and placed in your lap for a short while, but prefers being next to you. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Bella is an 8-year-old white domestic shorthair female with cute black markings and lovely green eyes! She is looking for a quiet home as she’s had some unstable situations previously. She likes people, although needs some alone time too, and can get along with other animals given a slow introduction. Bella is carrying some extra weight that she ideally needs to lose, and is currently sporting a funny new haircut due to having some mats shaved off. Bella has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.