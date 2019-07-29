Thousands of Chaskans joined in the fun during the 41st River City Days from July 26-28.
Droves cheered on Chaska firefighters during the Fire Department Water Fights and packed into the big tent to listen to bands during the annual festival in City Square Park.
Several new additions made their debut, including the food truck festival on Sunday.
“I think it went great,” said River City Days Executive Director Pascha Derkevics. Even showers on Sunday didn’t stop people from having a good time. At least two of the food trucks sold out of food that day.
“I think overall the weekend was wonderful,” Derkevics said.
On Saturday, Chaska High School students kept City Square Park rock ‘n’ rolling after practicing for months. Faith Peterson danced on stage while belting it out to old time favorites.
At the Fire Department Water Fights, Chaska firefighters Mark Hammers, Jared Pain, Tony Anderson and Josh Logan took first place against area fire departments.
In the crowd, Jacob O’Reilly, 4, enjoyed watching the show with his mother Sarah, who noted it’s one of his favorites during River City Days.
“He’s a big fan of it every year,” she said.