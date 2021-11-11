Plato is a Russian blue domestic shorthair male, about 7 years old. Named after the ancient Greek philosopher, he has that same distinguished look and similarly subscribes to the philosophy that happiness is the highest aim. A super friendly cat (a true gray!), he loves to lounge around and absolutely loves kids, even young ones! He has lived with other cats and does really well in that circle, although he hasn’t been around dogs yet. Plato has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.