Organizers hope the upcoming Pork Chop Dinner in Carver will draw more customers than previous years despite COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
In a normal year, the annual event sponsored by the Carver Lions Club typically sells 300 to 400 dinners, according to club president Dean Nelson.
“We’re hoping to do 400 dinners and more this year,” said an optimistic Nelson. “I’ve gotten so many calls and there has been so much interest from people who say they want the dinner. I think the community response will be great.”
The tasty dinner includes, in part, a grilled pork chop, mashed potatoes, corn, beans, bread and dessert, Nelson said, with each dinner costing $10, regardless of age.
“We’ll take the orders as people line up in their vehicles and give them their dinners at the end of the line. They’ll come down Fourth Street and curl to the right, in front of City Hall. There will be cones marking it all off,” Nelson said.
The event is normally held at the end of April, but COVID-19 changed that, moving it to Sept. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. More information will be posted on the club’s website, Nelson said.
“Because of the COVID, we’re going to only be doing a drive-through outside City Hall,” he said. “It’s going to be just like the other dinners, food-wise, like we’ve had over the years, but strictly served drive-through this time.”
The pork chops will be cooked outside City Hall, with the new kitchen inside the City Hall building to be used for compiling other dinner contents.
Dinner proceeds will again be used to assist various other organizations, Nelson said, mentioning that the club recently donated a total of $12,000 to four organizations.
“Having the dinner was something I wanted to try yet this year; to get people out of the house and get fellow Lions members out and doing things,” he said. “It might pick people’s spirits up a bit.”
Teresa and Bill Ames of Carver said they are looking forward to the pork chop dinner event.
“We like supporting the event because we get a good meal and the money goes to support groups that do good or help out others,” Teresa said, getting a nod of approval from Bill.
“We usually try and have people from Chaska and that area join us, which makes it more fun,” Bill added, suggesting the couple might try and find an area park to meet up with friends after they all purchase their dinners.
Nelson said the dinners routinely have drawn many customers from outside the Carver area.