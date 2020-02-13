A Chaska homeowner association is seeking candidates for three positions on its board of directors. Each of the nine members has a three-year term.
The Jonathan Association is Minnesota’s largest homeowners association, encompassing approximately 8,000 residents in 3,000 households spread across 23 neighborhoods.
The board of directors sets and reviews the association’s annual budget, establishes policies and provides strategic direction. The board meets every second Tuesday of the month for about two hours.
Seats held by Clint Prescott, Stephen Wolff and Kay Rothe are up for election.
Members can meet candidates at the annual meeting and candidate forum 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the Chaska City Council Chambers. All candidates can give a short speech at the meeting, which will be broadcasted on Chaska Cable Television.
If the election is contested, ballots will be mailed to residents a week after the annual meeting and must be returned by the end of March 2020.
Interested candidates can fill out an application, found at the Jonathan Association, 111000 Bavaria Road, Chaska, or at www.jonathaninchaska.com. Applications can be submitted to the Jonathan Association; at the annual meeting; in a fax to 952-448-3487; or emailed to mkampen@jonathaninchaska.com.