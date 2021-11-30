School Board Meeting

Thomas Kahlbaugh, bottom right, during an altercation at a school board meeting earlier this year.

 Photo from Eastern Carver County School Board video

A pre-trial date is set for Carver resident Thomas Kahlbaugh, 47, who faces charges of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed following an altercation at a Sept. 27 school board public forum. The virtual trial is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. In the meantime, the court has ordered Kahlbaugh abide by a school trespassing order and have no contact with alleged victim Jonas Sjoberg.

