A pre-trial date is set for Carver resident Thomas Kahlbaugh, 47, who faces charges of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed following an altercation at a Sept. 27 school board public forum. The virtual trial is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. In the meantime, the court has ordered Kahlbaugh abide by a school trespassing order and have no contact with alleged victim Jonas Sjoberg.
A pre-trial date is set for Carver resident Thomas Kahlbaugh, 47, who faces charges of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.
The charges were filed following an altercation at a Sept. 27 school board public forum.
The virtual trial is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
In the meantime, the court has ordered Kahlbaugh abide by a school trespassing order and have no contact with alleged victim Jonas Sjoberg.