Randy Maluchnik has announced his bid for re-election to the Carver County Board of Commissioners.
He was first elected to the board in 2006 and serves District 3, which includes portions of Victoria and Chaska.
“My family agreed with me that we should wait to make this announcement till there appears some progress in our efforts to stem the pandemic battle. We strongly felt this delay appropriate out of respect for the Carver County families suffering at this time,” Maluchnik said.
“The common sense that has been demonstrated by the Board of Commissioners has resulted in the best possible outcomes for the taxpayers of Carver County. We will keep working towards common ground using verifiable facts and data. This will allow the board to always make decisions with thoughtful foresight, logical reasoning and, above all, common sense,” Maluchnik stated in his announcement.
“Decisions must continue to be made with sound judgement and realistic expectations that serve the taxpayer best. I respectfully request your vote in 2020 to keep common sense common in county government. You have my word that I will continue to serve in this manner.”
Maluchnik and his spouse, Suzette, are Chaska residents and have four adult children and five grandchildren.
Maluchnik is chair of the National Association of Counties transportation steering committee; serves on the Minnesota Transportation Alliance executive committee; and is president of the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition.
Maluchnik holds a master’s degree in vocational education from the University of North Dakota. Prior to being a commissioner, he served on the Chaska City Council, Carver County Planning Commission and Carver County Parks Commission.
David Hatten, of Victoria, and Matt Udermann, of Chaska, have also filed for the position, as of noon Monday.