Raphael is an 8-week-old gray domestic shorthair tabby male, about 2.5 pounds, looking for his ‘fur’-ever family. Just like his famous namesake (the Italian artist), Raphael’s charming and harmonious qualities shine through in his actions and personality — he absolutely LOVES the resident large breed dog, plays with other cats, chasing tails, playing with toys, and watching Animal Planet. Raphael has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within 7 days of adoption. This little Renaissance man has a huge heart and lots of love to give!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.