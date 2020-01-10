This little lady was surrendered from a party that had her outside with a litter of kittens, and Raquel is relishing indoor life. This tortoiseshell was born in 2016 and is friendly with trusted folks and shy of strangers. Raquel is mellow, periodically talks to you, tolerates being held, and has a medium purr that is heard shortly after being with her favorite person. She likes to sit next to you and get brushed or petted. She enjoys interactive toys, window watching and the scratching post. Raquel ignores other cats and the resident dog. She has met kind kids ages 6 and up and is fine with them.
Echo, born Aug. 7, 2016, is a brown and white domestic short-haired mix gal who would be a loving companion for a less active/quiet person. She doesn’t require much play time (just wants to be near her person), and is a mellow ‘easy keeper.’ Head butts are her favorite sport, and she likes to sleep right next to you and even lies on your chest and kneads her paws with a very quiet and gentle purr. Echo has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
