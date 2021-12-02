On Nov. 12, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips presented an American Flag to members of the Chaska American Legion Post 57 family (Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary).
The flag flew over the United States Capitol Building at the request of Phillips to honor the service and sacrifices of Chaska American Legion members, according to a legion press release.
"For more than 200 years, Old Glory has served as a symbol of our nation’s freedom and as a source of pride for our citizens. The flag also honors our nation’s veterans who have willingly served to protect the flag and the ideals it represents," the release stated.
For more information about joining, donating, or volunteering with the American Legion, contact Commander Gary Van Eyll at 612-723-1048.