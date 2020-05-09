A recent blood drive in the city of Carver is a prime example of how people are helping each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 96 appointment slots were filled up quickly and a total of 69 pints of blood was collected from participants, including 11 first-time donors.
“That’s awesome,” said Sue Thesenga, external communications manager for the American Red Cross of Minnesota. “During this time, people are looking for a way to help each other and donating blood is on the list of things to do. We’re very grateful.”
The appointment schedule for the April 27 blood drive was filled up about two weeks in advance, according to Phil Hamlin of the Carver Lions Club, which helped coordinate the event.
“People are very excited to help,” Hamlin said. “People are trying to be very charitable. It was a great turnout and people were very accommodating by wearing masks and doing all the social distancing things that we asked of them.”
While the reservations were full, not everyone was able to attend, Hamlin said, adding that Lions Club assisted with prescreening and registration while the Red Cross provided the technicians.
“We’re seeing our appointments fill up rather quickly,” Thesenga said. “Part of the reason is there are fewer blood drives than in the past because of the coronavirus.”
While traditional drives at schools, churches and businesses have been canceled because of closures, some professional sports teams and the Mall of America have opened up their facilities to accommodate the space needed for larger groups and the social distancing requirement.
“While there are a fewer number of drives, we are grateful to those who have stepped up to accommodate a large number of people,” Thesenga said.
“Right now, we are meeting patient need with the reduced number of drives,” she added. “But what we are trying to do is encourage people to schedule an appointment, and if nothing is available now, to look out a couple of weeks.”
Summer months usually see a decline in the number of blood donations, which is why Thesenga is urging people to schedule appointments, which allows the Red Cross to regulate the number of donors for social distancing and staffing purposes.
“This is going to be a long process,” she said. “It’s going to have an effect on the blood amount for a long time.”
Donors are required to wear a mask and will have their temperature taken. They must also be free of a fever and cold symptoms.
“We have a number of safety precautions in place,” Thesenga said. “It is so great to see how people are responding. It all helps.”