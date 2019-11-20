The Rev. Laura Laughlin will be installed as the new associate pastor of Faith Formation at Crown of Glory Lutheran Church.
The installation ceremonies will be performed at the 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 services.
The installation will be officiated by the Rev. Craig Pederson, assistant to the bishop of the Minneapolis Area Synod of the ELCA, according to a press release.
Laughlin will join a staff led by Senior Pastor Reggie Klindworth, who has served at Crown of Glory for 12 years.
Laughlin's education includes a bachelor of arts in religion and English from Wartburg College in Waverly Iowa, and a master's of divinity from Luther Seminary in St. Paul. She began her ministry at Norman-Davenport Lutheran Parish in North Dakota from 2016-2019.
Crown of Glory’s nine-member call committee spent a year seeking a candidate. At an Aug. 4 meeting, the congregation unanimously voted to call Laughlin to fill the role. Laughlin will focus on intergenerational ministries, adult education and milestone ministries.
“God is certainly up to new and wonderful things at Crown of Glory, and I am both humbled and excited to be part of this vibrant and active church. I look forward to discovering more of God’s creation in this growing community,” stated Laughlin.
Laughlin, her husband David, son Oliver, and dog Emma live in Carver. "She proudly proclaims she is a PK2 (both parents are pastors)," the release stated.
Crown of Glory recently completed a major expansion of the church, and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. It is located at 1141 Cardinal St., Chaska. The church, with over 1,200 members, is a congregation in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and was established in 1968.
More info at www.crownofglory.org.