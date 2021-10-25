Ridgeview's Two Twelve Medical Center will downsize its urgent care hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week beginning Nov. 1. It currently operates 24 hours a day.
People can use the Chaska medical center's around-the-clock Emergency Department when the urgent care department is closed. Patients will then be billed the Emergency Department rate.
"Ridgeview continues to see increasing numbers of patients needing emergency care and treatment — driven by not only the pandemic but also significant population growth in the communities we serve,” said Matthew Herold with Ridgeview in a press release.
“We understand that patients and community members will be impacted by these Urgent Care changes, but they are necessary to ensure our patients get the level of care they need when they need it," he said.
Two other Ridgeview locations will also alter urgent care hours.
Hours at Ridgeview's Arlington Urgent Care are currently 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily; they will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Le Sueur Urgent Care hours are currently every day from 1 to 9 p.m. except major holidays. They will change to noon to 8 p.m., seven days a week (closed holidays).
"These changes are being made to ensure Ridgeview provides the highest quality, safety and most appropriate level of care to an increasing number of patients needing emergency care in these locations," according to the press release.
Daily 24-hour emergency service will still be available at the Arlington, Le Sueur, and Waconia locations; and at Chaska's Two Twelve Medical Center.
Urgent care through Ridgeview clinics is also available in:
- Delano: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; closed holidays
- Belle Plaine: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; closed holidays