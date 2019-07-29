The inaugural River City Days Disc Golf Tournament was played on Saturday, July 27 at the Chaska Middle School Course.
Prizes were sponsored by Chaska Center Drug and the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Over 50 pounds of food and $153 in cash was donated to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf by the players.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Advanced
- 1st: Jeff Filipek
- 2nd: Evan Price
- 3rd: Justin Duran
Intermediate
- 1st: Josh Lais
- 2nd: Joe Schmidt
- 3rd: Wes Disselkoen
Novice/recreational
- 1st: Caleb Disselkoen
- 2nd: Page Lais
- 3rd: Jesse Disselkoen
Doubles
- 1st: Jeff Filipek and Nathan Oliver