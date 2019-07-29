Disc golf

The River City Days Disc Golf Tournament was July 27 at the Chaska Middle School Course.

The inaugural River City Days Disc Golf Tournament was played on Saturday, July 27 at the Chaska Middle School Course.

Prizes were sponsored by Chaska Center Drug and the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Over 50 pounds of food and $153 in cash was donated to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf by the players.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Advanced

  • 1st: Jeff Filipek
  • 2nd: Evan Price
  • 3rd: Justin Duran

Intermediate

  • 1st: Josh Lais
  • 2nd: Joe Schmidt
  • 3rd: Wes Disselkoen

Novice/recreational

  • 1st: Caleb Disselkoen
  • 2nd: Page Lais
  • 3rd: Jesse Disselkoen

Doubles

  • 1st: Jeff Filipek and Nathan Oliver

