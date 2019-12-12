Carver’s historic Riverside Park may someday be washed away by the Minnesota River.
The Carver City Council recently heard a report about flooding and erosion problems caused to the park by the Minnesota River.
Financial estimates of various techniques to slow erosion of the park’s riverbank range from $280,000 to $1.14 million.
The council eventually requested City Manager Brent Mareck contact state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials about a possible partnership to assist the city with the park’s erosion issue at little or no expense to the city.
Council members at the Dec. 2 meeting voiced concern about the erosion, but said they could not justify spending a large amount of money on the park considering other projects facing the city.
“If I’m going to spend $1.14 million (on park erosion) or $14 million on a water treatment facility, I’m going to spend $14 million on a water treatment facility,” said Councilor Glen Henry. “It’s infrastructure. It’s more important.
“The reality is, that river, it’s going to eat up that park,” Henry continued. “I don’t see any of these options, other than option 1, as viable.”
Option 1, presented to the council by Roberta Cronquist of engineering firm Bolton & Menk, allows natural erosion to occur. Natural progression will eventually eliminate the park’s four campsites and put the park’s roadway at risk, according to the presentation.
Other options call for the use of various forms of vegetation, trees or boulders to slow down the erosion process.
Mayor Courtney Johnson said she had “zero appetite” to put money into the bank erosion plans, adding that the city could make a financial investment in the park “and it’s still going to flood.”
The park, because of flooding, was closed this year more weeks than it was open to the public, according to city officials. The park also contains an archery park and boat launch area.
The presentation also indicates that the bank has eroded 15 to 20 feet from 2012 to 2019 and predicts another 5 to 10 feet of bank erosion per year. At that rate, natural progression of the river would eventually cause the park to close, with the river possibly meandering through the existing park land.
The next presentation on the park riverbank erosion issue will focus less on the engineering side and more on possible partnership scenarios with state and federal agencies.
The city also is investigating development of a franchise fee ordinance to cover gas, electrical and cable franchises. The fees, which get passed along to consumers, in Carver would be used, in part, to help fund street maintenance and flood levee improvements.
A report indicates the city of Chaska realized $4.5 million in 2018 from such fees. The city of Carver expects to offer a franchise ordinance draft in early March, according to city documents.