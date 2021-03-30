Rocky is a 4-1/2-year-old male golden retriever who is house- and kennel-trained. He loves to cuddle with you, swim, fetch sticks, take long daily walks, and likes car rides. A home with kids age 15 and up is best and without other pets. Rocky enjoys romping in snow and hiking in parks. Rocky takes a daily anti-anxiety med. He has made great strides since working with a behaviorist to overcome resource guarding and barking at other dogs. It would be nice if his new home didn’t leave him alone longer than four hours. A fenced yard is required. With continued training and a normal routine, he will be a loyal companion.
RAGOM rescues golden retrievers. Its dogs have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. Adoption fee is $400. For further information or to start the adoption process visit www.ragom.org. Rocky’s web page can be found at https://ragom.org/dogs/rocky-18-007.
Sunny is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair tabby mix who is a big, lovable guy that once was lost, but is now looking for his loving forever home to spread some sunshine! If yesterday was filled with rain, Sunny is here to purr and snuggle with you to make the bright days appear. Sunny is one who shines so sincere, he’ll be so true, and just wants to love you! Sunny has had a complete wellness exam, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. He’ll give to you his all and all, and then you’ll feel 10 feet tall!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.