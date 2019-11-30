This affectionate, puppy-active, male golden retriever was rescued from the meat trade in China. He was born around March 2019. He is crate- and house-trained and knows how to sit. Rocky really likes to hang out with his people, is eager to please, and is food motivated. He follows you, gives dog kisses, lays his head in your lap, and rolls over for tummy stroking. He is good with most cats, fine with strangers, and wants to be the only dog. Rocky enjoys car rides, leash walks, playing with chew toys and sticks. He will need training. RAGOM policies require a fenced yard and no kids under age 12 for adoptions.
RAGOM rescues golden retrievers. Its dogs have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, are up-to-date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For further information or to start the adoption process visit www.ragom.org. Rocky’s webpage can be found at https://ragom.org/dogs/rocky-19-169c.
Danica, born April 25, 2013, is a beautiful domestic long-hair tabby mix gal with lovely eyes and a luxurious coat! She loves to be brushed, which is a good thing, as she requires it nearly daily with her long coat. Danica settles in fast to a new environment and likes to chase string toys. She is also a vocal lady who tells you what she wants! She has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Can you open your heart and home to this darling gal?
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.