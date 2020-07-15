Romulus tolerates being picked up and will stay in your lap to enjoy short periods of brushing and petting, then he is off to be a typical active kitten. He was born July 2019. He plays with running water and cat toys. Romulus’ purr can be heard upon contact with a known person. He is outgoing and friendly with trusted folks and shy around strangers. He is fine with gentle cats, some dogs, and with calm kids over age 7. Romulus chatters periodically, likes to sit next to you, squirms if picked up, and he rolls over for tummy stroking. Romulus likes petting, brushing, and sleeping with you. He would do best having another cat for a pal. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $135 adults, $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.