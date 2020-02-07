This friendly female orange tabby, her siblings, and mom cat were surrendered to Cat Tales Rescue. Ruby purrs on contact with known, trusted people. She stays in your lap as long as you brush or pet her, She is easy-going, kitten-active, and likes to burrow under things. Ruby has met gentle kids over age 6 and a foster dog. She gets along with most cats. Ruby greets you at the door, talks to you periodically, prefers to sit next to you and is anxious when picked up. She enjoys playing with cat toys and running water. Ruby was born in September 2019 and would do best with another cat for a pal. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.