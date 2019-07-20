I (Brownie) am an affectionate and friendly female chocolate Lab mix, born August 2016. Sadly, I became a stray and no one came for me. Good news, I’m house trained and know basic commands. I enjoy Nylabones while in my crate when you are at work. I’m outgoing and smart. I like to lean against you, give dog kisses, get petting and brushing, plus tummy rubs. I can sit next to you and watch TV, if you give me a few pets. I’m mellow indoors and active outside, plus would benefit from a fenced yard. I like strangers and adore kids. In my excitement I might topple a child under age 5, so best over that age. I enjoy car rides and walks, too. I want to be an only pet.
Last Hope, Inc. rescue’s pets have been vet checked, spay/neutered, wormed, and are up-to-date on vaccinations. For further information or to start the adoption process, preferably call 651-324-1105, or email Jaime3369@gmail.com, or visit www.last-hope.org.
This is Freddy, a 4-year-old dachshund/chihuahua mix. He is a little dude with a lot of energy and so much excitement for life. Freddy weighs about 15 pounds and is looking forward to a forever home and a family that will give him all the attention and love he deserves. Freddy is in a foster home. If you are interested in adopting or scheduling a meet and greet, fill out an adoption application on carverscotths.org. His adoption fee is $375.
This and other friendly pets are available for adoption through the Carver-Scott Humane Society. All adoptable pets are checked for temperament, up-to-date on shots, vet-checked, spayed/neutered and micro-chipped. To start the adoption process or check out the list of animals available for adoption, visit carverscotths.org.