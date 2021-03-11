A Minnesota Department of Health representative updated the current outbreak of COVID cases in Carver County during the opening of a new saliva testing site at Chan Rec Center on March 11.
MDH said the current outbreak involves 114 cases, including 29 of a more spreadable UK variant (B117). Early data suggests the variant is 50% more contagious than the original.
MDH broke down the data released on March 5, which at the time was 84 overall cases known. The B117 variant was found at nine schools in Carver County; two private and two public high schools, four public middle schools, and one public elementary school.
The common factor in most cases were youth or high school sports.
Additionally, three community sports facilities, two sports clubs/organizations and one child care facility were also identified.
"That's what is so unique to this is the cases are connected and when we look at them we can see how the spread has taken off in the broader sports ecosystem," Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health infectious disease director, said to KARE-11 on Wednesday, March 10.
Ehresmann pointed out that MDH has found 15 other counties with the B117 variant including Anoka and Hennepin, but those cases have been found to be random. MDH will continue to monitor those areas with equal concern, Ehresmann said.
Through March 11, 2021, Carver County has had 7,385 confirmed cases of COVID resulting in 41 deaths. Eleven counties, including the other six in the metro area, surpass that total.
MDH reports that six schools in Carver County have had five or more confirmed cases in the last two weeks. They are: Breakaway Academy, Chaska; Chanhassen High School, Chanhassen; Chaska High School, Chaska; Holy Family Catholic High School, Victoria; Minnetonka West Middle, Excelsior; St. Hubert Catholic School, Chanhassen.
POP-UP SITE
Chan Rec Center, located at 2310 Coulter Blvd, will be home to a saliva test site for two weeks beginning Thursday, March 11.
There is no cost and open to anyone who thinks they need a test. Appointments are recommended, but not required, and results will be sent via email within 48-72 hours.
Hours of operation are:
Thursday, March 11, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 12, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 13, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 18, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 19, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 20, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
"Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a statement. "The variants circulating now present added risk that we may see another surge in cases and we need everyone to do their part to prevent that from happening. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 while we work tirelessly to get as many Minnesotans as we can vaccinated.”
"Our COVID-19 testing strategy has been data-driven since day one with the goal of offering low-barrier testing to every Minnesotan who needs it,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. :The sooner we identify positive cases, the sooner infected people can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus. We are increasingly concerned about dramatic increases in cases, particularly in Carver County where the B117 variant has been confirmed. People can take control of this situation by getting tested, masking, and limiting social interactions."
Since late January, at least 119 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to participants in both school-sponsored and club sports activities, including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing, and other sports.
In addition, health officials have seen increases in cases in Carver County gyms and fitness centers, with many of the cases linked to the sports-related cases.
"I know sometimes parents feel like we're saying their kids are bad or sports are bad. That is not the case. It's the virus that's bad," Ehresmann said.