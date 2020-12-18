Ask Santa what he’s missing most this year because of the pandemic, and he might say mall visits with children.
Belle Plaine photographer Maurissa Jean McNellis had a solution.
“In the spring we did family photos out on their front porch,” the Mind of Mo Photography photographer said. “Then we thought, ‘Well, what if Santa went with?’”
Sleigh bells and big belly in tow, Santa (McNellis’s father, Sean) set out with McNellis to bring cheer to local families for $40 — via their porches.
The Pickford family welcomed Santa to their Chaska yard last Thursday, exchanging gift bags for a conversation with the man himself.
“I thought it was cute and fun. I thought they did a good job and had fun with the kids,” Scott Pickford said. “The youngest doesn't get too many years of being interested in Santa, so we’d hate to miss one.”
And that was McNellis’s goal.
“We had a lot of friends and family that had mentioned how bummed they were we couldn't go to the mall and sit on Santa’s lap with the pandemic, (so we) came up with a way to do that safely,” she said, sleigh bells in the background of the phone conversation as the crew drove to their next session.
It’s year six for the family business started as wedding photographers. Come winter, the McNellis family scheduled a single day of porch photos. It turned into more.
By the time Christmas comes around, the trio will have almost 80 visits done, complete with gift bags and masked smiles galore.
“I was not expecting it like this at all,” McNellis said, noting her partner’s daughter, 9-year-old Laila Panning, was the designated elf helper.
At the Pickford home, one of the children asked Santa for a guinea pig.
Though the family already has four dogs, parakeets, fish, and a frog, Santa took his wish into account. Will Santa keep his promise?
“Yes, unfortunately,” Pickford said with a laugh.
McNellis might keep this tradition going, but in the meantime she’s grateful for the alternative holiday spirit her family could provide.
‘It was not only so much fun for the kids but we really had So much fun as well,” she said. “We really needed it this year. We needed some Christmas spirit. I think it’s just been such a long, hard year for everyone.”