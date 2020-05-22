Scout BSA Troop 589, from Victoria, hosted a virtual campout on Friday, May 15.
"The COVID pandemic has made Scouting more challenging, especially when we can not gather together. However, our Scouts found a way to adapt and still carry out a campout, making the best of this situation while complying with the social-distant and stay-at-home order," stated Scoutmaster Scott Patz.
On Friday evening, 34 scouts and their families joined the one-night troop event, each camping at their own homes, Patz said. "At their individual campsites, Scouts set up tents, made campfires, cooked meals, played games, and attended several Zoom check-in calls.
"The five different patrols created lists of activities. These lists were compiled together, forming the basis of a competition on who could complete the most scouting and campsite activities in one night at our virtual campout," Patz said. "On Saturday morning, everyone participated in a Scout led interfaith worship service."
“I am so proud of the overwhelming enthusiasm and turnout for this event. The scouting spirit was evident while we all camped on a beautiful May evening,” Patz said. Patz, his wife Hillary, who is also a Troop adult leader, and sons Christopher and Nicholas camped in their backyard.
Scout BSA Troop 589 from Victoria consists of 54 Scouts, including seven girls who were welcomed into the program in 2019. Troop 589 services youth ages 11-17 in the Southwest metro areas of Victoria, Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver, Waconia and Minnetonka.