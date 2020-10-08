More than anything, Matt Dunn loves surprising people.
Though the pandemic might’ve stolen the initial shock factor this year, he’s finding ways to keep people on their feet.
The Scream Town and Abandoned Hayride owner just wants people to have fun, so the longtime magician’s philosophy is pretty simple.
If a scared yelp is the soundtrack to his career, he’s happy.
“As soon as we hear somebody scream, the next thing they do is laugh,” Dunn said.
But how could he keep making people scream and laugh this October with COVID in the mix? Enter your Honda Civic or Ford Escape.
RED LIGHT, SCREAM LIGHT
Previously the Abandoned Hayride, east of Highway 212 and 43, it’s been donned a new name: the Abandoned Drive-Thru. After just a year of operating the new hayride, the crew had to switch gears — rather, switch into a literal gear.
“We said, ‘Let’s do a drive-thru,’” Dunn said.
So they added more scenes along the gravel road, coming up with other ideas like stopping at each scene for a half-minute. Over two dozen actors, all wearing face masks, are spread throughout the 12 drive-thru scenes ready to do some scaring.
To further safety, Dunn asked staff to raise actors up on stages or decks. That way, they’re off the ground which prevents both potential vehicle — or COVID-related concerns.
“It’s more of a drive-by,” Dunn said.
But the show, which started last weekend and runs through October, is anything but passive.
Special effects abound, there’s no shortage of “surprises” throughout the route. Music, strobe lights, fog — you name it. Dunn said it’s almost like being in a box seat at a baseball game.
MONSTROUS MODEL
Looking at how people celebrate Halloween each year, Dunn said he’s in a lucky spot despite COVID.
“The good news is for us that were already in the business of spacing guests out and putting them in small groups. We’ve been social distancing since our conception. That’s what we do,” he said.
Scream Town, the parent of the hayride, isn’t changing much this year since people walk through the outdoor mazes and are purposefully spaced from other groups. There won’t be as many gathering spots this time around, and everyone will need to wear a mask.
It’s also an in-and-out model. You go in one end; go out the other.
“You start walking, (you’re) going to go through everything, then you’re going to leave,” Dunn said. “It’s like a spaced-out walk in the park.”
But then COVID hit, and some things had to change.
“We thought, ‘Yeesh. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board,’ and that’s what myself and the whole team is really good at: Being creative,” Dunn said.
That creativity came to the hayride-turned-drive-thru. Last year, people would pack into wagons, sitting close enough to practically feel each other’s goosebumps.
Actors could touch guests to scare them, something seemingly so foreign these days. In other words, lots of contact.
“With the hayride, you’re packing people into a wagon. You’re literally putting people into an olive jar,” Dunn said.
Buying more wagons to space people out wasn’t financially feasible, so Dunn decided to let everyone bring their own “wagon” of sorts via their cars. Drivers turn their fog lights on and follow traffic signals. Windows open, masks on.
One weekend down, four to go.
BEHIND THE SPOOKY SCENES
Rick Licht has been making sets since the beginning of Scream Town 13 years ago. The semi-retiree said this year, it’s been tougher to build and has taken more time than usual.
Sets are spread out more, and crews can’t work too closely. Construction is mostly done by just one pair of hands at a time if possible.
Beginning in late spring, a four-person team worked to bring fear to guests despite an already scary year. But Licht is just happy to keep on doing what’s brought him joy for years — so much joy saying the word “fun” once isn’t enough.
“It’s fun. It’s fun. It’s fun to build things and it’s always different,” Licht said.
Hiring actors started in August, and staff were given a big handbook explaining the details of operations this year. Virtual sessions on Facebook gave instruction on protocol and strategy, then came the on-site training. It’s all in an effort to keep the virus at bay.
“Everyone has different opinions on COVID. Our opinion is we’re taking it seriously for our guests and staff, going above and beyond,” Dunn said.
And that effort was relatively extensive.
“We really had to change the way all of the logistics work,” Dunn said.
Some of the usual things that make ScreamTown notable, like the heated gathering tent, live shows, and bonfires, won’t be there this year. There’s still a gift shop and fair food.
Financially, it’ll be “a down year,” Dunn said, but they’re happy to be open regardless.
“I think people are just going to have a blast,” he added.
Or, at least Dunn’s version of a blast, which nearly always includes a horrified — yet amused — scream.