Break's Over

Pictured from left with the sculpture “Break’s Over” are Daniel Klein, artists Darold Bailey and Peter Haerden, Kelsey Larson (Old National Bank, Chaska branch manager); Cindy Nash (Old National Bank, Waconia branch, community marketing manager).

 Submitted photo

On July 15, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Carver County Historical Society for the unveiling of “Break’s Over,” a sculpture recently donated by Dan Klein and Old National Bank.

The sculpture, a copy of the one located at the Chaska Curling Center, had been commissioned by Dan Klein, and was located in the Klein Financial/Old National Bank offices on Audubon Road.

The sculpture, by artists Peter Haerden and Darold “Beetle” Bailey, represents Chaska brickyard workers on a break.

CCHS Curator Jeremy Murray and volunteers Darrel Sudheimer, Jim Steinhagen and Daniel Scharfenberg disassembled and moved the sculpture at the beginning of June.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events