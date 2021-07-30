On July 15, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at the Carver County Historical Society for the unveiling of “Break’s Over,” a sculpture recently donated by Dan Klein and Old National Bank.
The sculpture, a copy of the one located at the Chaska Curling Center, had been commissioned by Dan Klein, and was located in the Klein Financial/Old National Bank offices on Audubon Road.
The sculpture, by artists Peter Haerden and Darold “Beetle” Bailey, represents Chaska brickyard workers on a break.
CCHS Curator Jeremy Murray and volunteers Darrel Sudheimer, Jim Steinhagen and Daniel Scharfenberg disassembled and moved the sculpture at the beginning of June.