The second Carver County resident has died from COVID-19 related causes.
According to May 15 Minnesota Department of Health report, the resident was in their 70s. The case was among 20 newly reported deaths in Minnesota.
Rafael Martinez Contreras, 54, a Chaska father of two, was the first COVID-19 death in the county. He passed away May 7.
So far there have been 105 Carver County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The state of Minnesota has reported 14,240 positive cases. Among these cases have been 683 COVID-19 related deaths; 554 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.