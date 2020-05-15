Face mask
Buy Now
Photo by Amy Felegy

The second Carver County resident has died from COVID-19 related causes.

According to May 15 Minnesota Department of Health report, the resident was in their 70s. The case was among 20 newly reported deaths in Minnesota.

Rafael Martinez Contreras, 54, a Chaska father of two, was the first COVID-19 death in the county. He passed away May 7.

So far there have been 105 Carver County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state of Minnesota has reported 14,240 positive cases. Among these cases have been 683 COVID-19 related deaths; 554 lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you