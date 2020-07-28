A Minnesota Board of Medical Practice investigation into COVID-19 comments by Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) has been dismissed, according to a Minnesota State Senate press release.
In late June, Dr. Jensen said the board had put his license under review for public comments, accusing him of reckless advice and misinformation.
The board’s executive director, Ruth Martinez, could not confirm either the initiation or end of the investigation, or any other information regarding the alleged case. Complaint information is not public unless it includes formal action, she said.
According to the press release, the first claim said Jensen’s “willingness to compare COVID-19 to influenza outbreaks” was reckless advice. The second complaint was allegedly spreading misinformation of how death certificates are categorized in the pandemic.
The press release said on July 27, the board “completed a thorough investigation and dismissed the allegations,” according to Jensen.
“We are all entitled to our own reasoning. In a nation built on free speech, this right must be protected,” he said in the release. “I was forced to respond to allegations from accusers I could not face. These people threatened to uproot my practice, my profession, and my life. But cancel culture didn’t win this time.”
The reported investigation prompted a video response several weeks ago from Sen. Jensen, who has increasingly been in the media spotlight for statements about COVID-19.