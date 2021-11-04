Grace and Jeremiah, born Sept. 1, 2010, are senior siblings who are a closely bonded pair looking for their forever home together. Jeremiah is a very friendly, and outgoing boy who loves people, being cuddled, and petted. Grace is a sweetheart, likes being held, and has a pretty good purr machine! They both love toys, have good litter box and scratching post manners, and love to cuddle together ... napping in the sun is the best! Grace and Jeremiah have each had a complete wellness exam, neutered/spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and are updated on vaccinations. Their adoption fee is $225 each, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.