If this sweetie knows you, she gives kitty kisses, rubs against your face or ankles, and likes to sleep with you for part of the night. India, a friendly, outgoing gal, will jump into your lap for short sessions of brushing and petting, and then lies next to you. She enjoys window watching and playing with anything that moves. She continues to try to make friends with other cats, even if they haven’t treated her nicely. Initially shy, but after a while India curiously investigates strangers. In the foster home India hasn’t met kids, but if they are gentle she should be fine. The vet thinks she was born in May 2011. This tri-colored, mellow tabby gal, rescued from a kill-shelter, is looking for a forever home with you.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, microchipped, and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. For questions e-mail allieo89@yahoo.com or call Allie at 605-261-2286. To meet a pet, please fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.
Bianca, born June 1, 2017, is a lovely dark, domestic medium-hair gal who loves to play with other kitties and toys. Playing is her passion! She’s a sweet, lovable cat who still has a lot of kitten in her, but loves to cuddle when she’s tired. She will need to be brushed a couple times a week. Bianca is bonding to a kitty in her foster home (Snape) and we’d love for them to be adopted together! She has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.