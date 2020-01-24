This wispy haired orange and white kitten likes to play with running water, toys by herself, or interactive ones with you. Rosie has met and is fine with kids over age 6, the foster’s cat, and dog. She is kitten-active, quiet, friendly with known people and shy of strangers. She tolerates being held, uses a scratching post, and stays in your lap for short periods of time for brushing and petting. Rosie door greets, and she likes to sit next to you. She is fascinated with running water, batting at it. Rosie rolls over for tummy stroking with trusted folks. She will benefit from another cat as a pal. She was born July 25, 2019 and was bottle-fed after the mom cat died. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Hermione, born May 13, 2018, is a little shy with new people and waits for her brother Ron to check things out first (we would like her to be adopted with one of her brothers). She’s a sweet girl who loves to play with string toys that you wiggle for her. Because her mother got hit by a car, she’d like a safe indoor home. Give her a little time to learn to trust you. She has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up-to-date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information, contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.