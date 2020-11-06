This striking calico female kitten is confident and easy-going. She was born in April 2020. With trusted people, Dixie watches for you at the window, door greets, ankle rubs, is OK being picked up, rubs against your face, and gives kitty kisses. She purrs right away for a known person. Dixie is hesitantly friendly with strangers. If you are late for meals she will tell you to hurry. Dixie is kitten-active, plays with toys and watches squirrels at the window. She doesn’t like dogs, is a bit on the dominant side with other cats, and has met kids over age 10. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. MOST adoption fees start at $135+tax for adults and $165+tax for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612 202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Bella is an 8-year-old black and white-mix domestic shorthair female looking for a quiet home. She’s had some unstable situations previously, and although she gets along with other animals, she needs a slow introduction, similar to her interaction with people. Bella does need to lose some weight, and has a funny haircut right now with some hair mats recently shaved off. But these outward things don’t change her inward ability to love! She has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
For more information, contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.