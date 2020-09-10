This friendly female black/white tuxedo kitten, born April 2020, periodically kneads the air displaying pleasure in being scratched or petted. Her medium purr is heard shortly upon interaction with trusted and known people. During rest time Becca lets you hold her like a baby or place her in your lap for petting. Then in a short while she is off to chase cat toys or watch the action at the window. Becca has not met dogs, kids under age 10, or cats besides her siblings. Becca hangs back in the presence of strangers. She supervises litter box clean-up by jumping in and tracking the scoop and often chases the broom when you sweep. Becca will do best with another cat for a pal. Siblings are available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $135 for adults and $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Snape, a black and white domestic short-hair male born April 19, 2016, is an adventurous guy who loves to be the leader of the pack! He is super curious, inquisitive, and melts your heart with those green eyes. His favorite hangout place is a three-season porch, where he loves to be the watch cat and “Mayor” of the neighborhood. What a love!
He has had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.