Although affectionate Cressa is crate-trained, she doesn’t need a crate. She watches at the window for you, door greets, follows you, and gives dog kisses. She is very friendly and mellow with known folks but quite shy and nervous of strangers. Cressa knows basic commands and is 95% house-trained. She is passive with dogs, hasn’t met cats, and is best with kids over age 8. Cressa enjoys dog toys, car rides, and leash walks. She only has one eye and takes Benadryl.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet-checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.
Shalimar, born May 4, 2012, is a sweet domestic shorthair girl who is as lovely as her namesake perfume! She came to us after her previous owner passed away and might need a little time to feel comfortable in her new home. She prefers a quiet home as the only cat, and is not used to dogs or small children. Not yet a lap cat, Shalimar will cuddle up and watch TV, and also loves to play.
She has had a complete wellness exam, has been spayed, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.