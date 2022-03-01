Saturday is the Chaska Sno-Hawks annual benefit for community members, with this year’s funds going toward 2-year-old Ryent Trebiatowski’s family.
Dahlgreen Golf Club, 6940 Dahlgren Road, will be home to the snowmobile club’s ride, auction pickup, raffle drawings and prizes, and an all-you-can-eat chili feed on Saturday, March 5.
Ryent has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a rare type of blood cancer, and has undergone over two dozen chemotherapy rounds, ten spinal taps and other major surgeries and hospital stays. He was diagnosed in late May 2021 after parents Valerie and Sean Trebiatowski took him to the emergency room. He was diagnosed 40 minutes after arriving, per a press release.
Before turning one year old, Ryent began weekly physical and occupational therapy for developmental delays, the press release states. Leading up to his diagnosis, he experienced reduced vision in one eye, lethargy, unexplained bruising and infections.
Ryent is expected to continue treatment until August of 2023.
Sno-Hawks benefit money raised will go toward rising medical costs for the Trebiatowski family, which includes their 10-year-old Raegan.
People can buy a raffle ticket by contacting Cindy Dauwalter at (612) 709-3163 or Mary Olson at (612) 369-1789. Donation checks can be made out to the Ryent Trebiatowski Benefit Fund and mailed to Chaska Sno-Hawks, P.O. Box 223, Chaska, MN 55318.