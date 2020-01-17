Snowball is a 28-pound female Pomeranian/Pekingese mix with golden and white fur that was rescued from abuse. She was born in 2017. Snowball enjoys car rides and leash walks and is house-trained. Sudden movements and commotion make her nervous, so kids over age 8 are best. She will need a patient, caring home that is willing to work with her and learn not all people are cruel. The foster describes her as “shut down.” Snowball allows petting and brushing and doesn’t react to cats or dogs. She cowers near strangers, but shows no aggression. To help with anxiety, she has meds costing less than $4 per month.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.
Petri is a sweet female Lab, about 5-6 years old, who loves belly rubs! She’s good with dogs and cats who are respectful of her space. Petri’s left front paw is missing, but it doesn’t slow her down too much. However, it will need protection if she’s walking long distances on anything but grass. She is also lyme positive (not currently symptomatic), and antibiotic treatment has been started with retesting in six months. Petri’s adoption fee is $350, and she is spayed and up-to-date on vaccinations. Petri has a lot of happy, smiley love to give, so dish up!
Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up-to-date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information, contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.