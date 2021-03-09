This petite seven-pound calico gal was born around 2018. She enjoys brushing and petting and will start purring when her favorite person engages her. Sofia avoids strangers and will find hiding spots until comfortable. She is easygoing, passive with most cats, and is a periodic talker. For trusted people she will let you place her in your lap and stays for short periods of petting. She plays with toys by herself and interactive toys with you. She uses a scratching post. Sofia does not care for dogs and hasn’t met kids, but if they are respectful, she should be fine. Adoption fee is $200, plus tax.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Ninji is a 7-year-old black domestic shorthair male who has “love-handles,” but would feel much better if he lost them. He’d really like a home as the only pampered cat, although he’s currently doing pretty well with the foster cat. Ninji is super sweet, purrs loudly, and is pretty skittish with new situations … but happy and curious once settled in! He loves to be brushed, petted, and hang out with his people. Ninji has had a complete wellness exam, neutered, microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Ninji thinks you might just be the person to help him live his best life!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.