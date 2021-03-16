The Carver Lions Club on March 7 presented $2,500 in proceeds from its annual Soggy Bottom fundraiser to Jill “Jilly” and Mike Curry of Carver.
“Thank you Carver Lions and to all the donors,” Jill Curry wrote in a social media post. “Words cannot express how much we appreciate the kindness and generosity during this difficult time we are going through. We have lived in Carver for 26 years and are so proud of our community and we love living here. Thank you!!”
Jill Curry went to a hospital in October for stomach and back pain. She was diagnosed in November with Stage 4 pancreatic and liver cancer.
Kristy Mock, an officer with the Lions Club and Soggy Bottom Chair, in a social media post thanked those who bought Soggy Bottom stocking hats and donated toward the fundraising effort, including downtown bars which sold the hats.
“Way to support each other Carver!” Mock wrote.
The Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament could not be held this year, but it did not stop the effort designed to assist community friends and neighbors struggling with medical needs.
The Carver Lions Club, which sponsors the event, had to cancel the festivities because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Soggy Bottom event traditionally includes a unique golf tournament and other festivities at Riverside Park, as well as food and refreshment sales.