Hitting a tennis ball on a snow-covered “golf course” in the heart of winter may not be considered a favorite outdoor activity.
But doing that and more to support neighbors and friends struggling with medical setbacks is exactly what the Soggy Bottom Snow Golf Tourney in Carver is all about.
The annual event is 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Riverside Park, 300 Main St. E. There will be a number of other activities, along with food and refreshments for purchase at the site.
“It’s really a fun day,” said Kristy Mock, an officer with the Carver Lions Club, which sponsors the event. “The proceeds help individuals and families in the community who are having some medical difficulties.”
This year’s recipients are Mary Elizabeth of Carver and Kennedie Haas, who lives near East Union.
Mary Elizabeth was diagnosed two years ago with stage 3 cancer and has since been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and glaucoma. Haas, 14, was severely injured in a boat tubing accident, had a tracheotomy and is awaiting another surgery.
Event proceeds were split each of the last two years between two recipients, with each receiving $2,000, Mock said. This is the 11th year of the event.
Mock estimates about 100 people will use a hockey stick, golf club, tennis racket or other item to navigate their way through the 18-hole, snow-plowed “golf course.” A tennis ball is used instead of a golf ball.
The cost is $25 per person. All registrants receive a commemorative Soggy Bottom stocking hat.
To register or donate, go to www.eventbrite.com and type in Soggy Bottom. On site registration is also available on the day of the event.
“This is an emotional and heart-warming event,” Mock said. “It’s so great to see people come together to show support for others in time of need.”