Sue Rasmussen doesn’t know Kennedie Haas or Mary Elizabeth.
Neither do Nick Jergens and Bill Stuckert.
Yet, they were several of about 300 people at Riverside Park in Carver on Saturday to honor Haas and Mary Elizabeth at the 11th annual Soggy Bottom Golf Tournament.
The fundraising event, designed to assist Carver area residents and families encountering medical setbacks, raised a record $20,000.
“I just moved to this area and a friend told me about this unique event, so I just decided to come down here because it sounded like a good thing and a way to meet other people who live around here,” Rasmussen, 58, said while holding a hot drink.
“I’ve heard how the money goes to people who have some medical needs and I think families going through such things can use all the support they can get,” she added.
Jergens and Stuckert, both from Mankato, said the event intrigued them.
“Playing golf, a kind of golf, in the winter sounded like fun,” Jergens said, getting a nod of approval from Stuckert. “It’s just fun to be out doing something for a good cause.”
For most attendees, the event displayed support for Haas and Mary Elizabeth.
Mary Elizabeth was diagnosed two years ago with stage 3 cancer and has since been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and glaucoma. Haas, 14, was severely injured in a boat tubing accident, had a tracheotomy and is awaiting another surgery.
“This is quite something,” Mary Elizabeth on Saturday told Kristy Mock, an officer with the Carver Lions Club, which sponsors the event. “I don’t know what to say.”
The Haas family was equally overwhelmed.
“There are not a lot of words to say, other than humble and appreciative,” said Jaime VanSloun, Kennedie’s mother. “She’s gotten so much support ever since the accident. It’s amazing to see how so many people just rally around.”
Kennedie, who spent a good portion of Saturday getting hugs and words of encouragement from well-wishers, will have several follow-up medical appointments before reconstructive surgery on her airway, likely this spring.
Kennedie was on one of two tubes being pulled behind a boat when the rope attached to the other tube broke and wrapped around Kennedie’s neck and pulled her under water before being rescued.
“She’s here,” said Ryan Haas, Kennedie’s father. “That’s the big thing.”
Haas and Mary Elizabeth will each receive $10,000 from the event.
“This is by far the biggest event we’ve ever had,” said Mock, referring to money raised via registration, food and beverage sales, and donations. “There were some very big donations. It was a great day.”
“I’m pretty much speechless,” Ryan Haas said, about his daughter being one of the recipients of the fundraiser. “There is so much support in this town.”
Event participants used tennis rackets, golf clubs, wooden sticks, lacrosse (sticks) and other items to hit tennis balls on the snow-covered ‘golf course,’ which used pylons as ‘holes.’