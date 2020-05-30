"Solidarity Sunday," planned in Chaska's City Square Park this weekend, has been canceled according to ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism) organizer Jenna Cruz.
The event was in response to the death of George Floyd earlier this week.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, according to a criminal complaint issued Friday.
A Saturday Facebook post by ROAR said Floyd's story and community pain is "getting lost in the rioting and in the endless comments projecting violence onto the peaceful and pandemic friendly event we planned for (Sunday)."
Cruz said a virtual live stream of happenings will be available, but there are no details yet. The canceled event was also hosted by Latino V.O.I.C.E.S, a grassroots social justice organization.
"Honestly, ours was meant to be more of a social media direction anyways, but because of the other event we kept getting lumped into a protest which ours is not," she said.
PROTEST
A 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31 march is still planned in Chaska, according to student leaders
The group plans to meet at Firemen’s Park that afternoon and march to the Chaska Police Department, one block away.
"We are on as planned, continuing to ensure it will be as safe as possible," an event organizer confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Protest organizers called for people of color and allies to “stand in solidarity with those who have suffered from police brutality.”
Organizers asked attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing.