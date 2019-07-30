Sophie Keeler, of Chaska, was crowned Miss Hastings 2020 at the 2019 Miss Hastings Scholarship Competition on July 17 at Crossroads Church in Hastings.
Keeler is the daughter of Katy and Robert Keeler, and a sophomore at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, studying to earn a degree to become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.
Keeler won a $1,000 cash scholarship with her title, as well as a $100 cash award for “Best Talent” with her jazz dance to “I’ve Got Rhythm.”
Keeler’s social impact initiative is “The right type to save a life: Building blood donation awareness,” advocating for regular blood donations.
The Miss Hastings competition was open to candidates who live, work or attend school within 50 miles of central Hastings.
Keeler will compete in the Miss Minnesota Competition next June. She will be joined by fellow Chaska resident Meghan Payne, who was crowned Miss Midwest July 20 in Morris, Minnesota.
More info at www.misshastings.org.