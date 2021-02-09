Spot is a 14-year-old white domestic shorthair senior gal, who ironically has no spots! She loves cuddly lap time and viewing birds outside the window. Spot does have some kidney issues that are completely managed by prescription food. While not good with other cats, dogs, or kids, she is great with her litterbox and manners! Spot has a lot of love to give, she just needs someone to give her a chance! She has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Can you make a loving spot in your home for this sweet senior gal?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.
This mostly black, long-haired female was born in 2008. This little lady is a cat with a ‘cattitude.’ If she knows and trusts you she is friendly on her own terms. She prefers to sit near you and not to be held. She likes a few strokes of brushing or petting and ankle rubs. When she is tired of petting she’ll turn and nip you, hence kids over age 12 are recommended. She hides around most strangers and men and spooks with sudden movements and loud noises. It will take weeks for her to come around and will spend the first month under the bed. She needs to be the only pet.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $220. For further information or to start the adoption process, send an email to xxq107a@hotmail.com.