Squiggles is a 2-year-old brown tabby mix domestic shorthair male, who’s actually not "squiggly," but a very laid-back and quiet gentleman. He loves hanging out with people, getting face scratches and doing leg rubs. Squiggles hasn’t been around other cats in his foster home, as he’s still healing from a nasty bite wound from his earlier outdoor days. It’s healing well, but we want to avoid any sort of rough play or fights! Squiggles has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.
This 8 pound gray tabby gal is very friendly and cuddly with trusted people. She meets you at the door, ankle rubs, follows you around, is OK being picked up, and will knead you while happily purring. Chloe sleeps part of the night with you, plays with cat toys, and plays with her water dish. She has met mellow, gentle dogs and a cat. With planned introductions, she should be fine. If shut out of a room she wants into, she meows and scratches at the carpet. Due to past undesired treatment Chloe got from kids under age 9, she is best in a home with older kids. She likes quiet and hides with active or noisy kids, dogs, or startling noises. Her adoption fee is $100, plus tax.
To learn more, contact Heidi at 612-860-4857 or HMHuber@gmail.com at New Leash Rescue. Pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Info at www.newleashrescue.com.