State Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska) announced Sunday morning, on his Facebook site, that he won’t seek re-election next year to District 47, which includes most of Carver County.
“I didn’t run to rub elbows with big wigs and I didn’t run to go along to get along. I’ve sometimes believed out of the frying pan and into the fire is the only way forward,” he said in the announcement. “So I’ve been willing to engage in discussion topics that I’ve never dreamt of, but I think were important. That’s angered some folks and pleased others,” he said.
Jensen said a factor in the decision was to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Jensen is one of four physicians in the Minnesota Legislature and founder and president of Catalyst, an independent practice with clinics in Chaska and Watertown. “My patients have been clear, they would like me to be available to them year around," Jensen said, in his announcement.
Jensen was elected to the four-year seat in 2016, after Republican Sen. Julianne Ortman, of Chanhassen, didn’t seek re-election.