Carver’s annual Steamboat Days community celebration has been canceled this year, but two events generally associated with that celebration will be held.
Citywide garage sales are set for Sept. 11-12, with a car show also on Sept. 12, according to Kristy Mock, chair of the Steamboat Days committee.
“For the garage sales, people were really interested in still having them,” Mock said. “We used to collect addresses and information about sale items and put it on a website with maps, but we’re not collecting that information this year.”
Instead, residents are encouraged to put their items available and sites on various social media sites that include garage sales, Mock said. Information will also be included in utility bill notices.
“Everyone has been home and cleaned out their garages and closets and are ready to have a sale,” Mock said.
“The car show, well, the committee thought it was an event that we could still host and maintain our state guidelines,” Mock said, referring to efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. “It’s not like we’re closing off streets and having large bands.”
The show, sponsored by the Steamboat Days committee and Carver Automotive, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Carver. There is no pre-registration.
“People can just show up and register that day,” Mock said. “We’re not closing off any streets.”
Car displays on Broadway will have vehicles lined up in alternating parking slots for social distancing reasons, Mock said.
There will also be “a couple” of food trucks at the site, she said.
“Anything the city can do to get people back out doing things they are accustomed to doing; I mean, almost like normal, is great,” said Bill Reynolds, who indicated he will miss the usual Steamboat Days festivities. “Car shows, garage sales, whatever it is, it will be nice to see people from town out and about again.”