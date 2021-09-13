A Wild West show, fire department water fights and a parade headlined the return of Steamboat Days in Carver last weekend.
The three-day festival presented by the Carver Lions Club ran Sept. 10-12, with the parade at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12. New this year for the celebration was the Wild West Show, which was scheduled last year before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most communities’ celebrations.
Other events included fire department water fights, a medallion hunt, fishing tournament, car show, bean bag tournament, fireworks, food trucks, parade and musical performances by bands PopRocks, Ragtown and Johnny Holm Band.
Evelyn and Marvin Grimm served as grand marshals for the Steamboat Days parade.
“The Grimms have been and continue to be pillars of our community,” said Kristy Mock, a city councilor and chair of Steamboat Days. “They have a combined 44 years of service as Lions Club members, and at any moment are willing to lend a hand, help out, organize the gathering, and put in the time to help others.”