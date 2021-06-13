Auburn Manor resident Miles Rislund, an avid motorcycle rider and car enthusiast, was recently treated to a surprise motorcycle and car show at City Square Park.
Rislund’s family spread the word that they were looking for motorcycles and Corvettes for Miles to see and hear. “The response was overwhelming,” stated a press release from Michelle Yelich, Auburn Homes and Services Marketing and Community Outreach manager.
“Strangers from all over Carver County, American Legion Riders and local Corvette owners delighted Miles by parading around the park, revving their engines, honking and stopping by for Miles to have a close up look.”
“One generous rider gave Miles a pin that he has had ever since he started riding his motorcycle all over the country, and the last motorcycle of the day to arrive was the same type and color Miles had most recently, and it was his favorite of all of his bikes,” Yelich stated. “It was the perfect ending to a perfect day!”