The Chaska High School Care Team, with Julia Hershey, Jocie Thom, Lilly Halvorson and Jeri Anne Lovett, hold a check representing $2,765 in donations received from the community in November. Those donations were followed by another $1,020 in December.

The Chaska High School student-run nonprofit Benefit Bashers, which raises funds for Chaska Haul, recently received $3,785 in donations from the community.

Hawk Haul, a food and self care pantry, provides items for families in financial hardships.

