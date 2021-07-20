The Friends of the Chaska Library will once again hold its summer book sale during River City Day.
“As life returns to a new state of ‘normal,’ the need for community is stronger than ever. The sale is a great way to catch up with friends and neighbors while browsing through a wide variety of books,” states a Friends of the Chaska Library press release.
All funds raised support library programming, including the Lucky Day Book Collection, Summer Reading, Hooked on Books, and classes and workshops for adults, teens and children.
“We are always so grateful to the community for coming together to make the book sale possible through donations of books, CDs and DVDs, volunteering their time, and purchasing books,” the release stated.
The sale is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, July 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, July 23; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24; and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, July 25.