The 37th annual Taste of Chaska is 5-9 p.m. Wednesday May 11 in City Square Park.
The event is free to attend, but there is a charge for food and beverages from the various local booths. There will be live music and a kid-zone area with bouncy houses.
“The Taste of Chaska features local restaurants and food trucks, a beer and wine tasting tent, business booths, bouncy houses for kids and live music,” stated Darren Noble, executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.
“Stop by for a fun evening — help support area businesses and our chamber (a nonprofit organization) during our annual community event and fundraiser," Noble said.
For more information, visit the chamber’s Facebook event page or contact 952-474-3233; darren@swmetrochamber.com.
City Square Park is located at 300 N. Chestnut St., Chaska.